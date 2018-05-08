Here's why it's a big deal for the US to leave the Iran nuclear pact

President Donald Trump's hotly anticipated decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday could have widespread global implications ranging from the price of oil to the future of Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Though many observers expect Trump to reintroduce sanctions on Iran, a U.S. withdrawal from the deal could stress already strained diplomatic relations with a number of key allies, including European Union leaders in Germany, France and the United Kingdom, all original parties in the 2015 accord.

President Emmanuel Macron of France and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have both implored Trump in recent days to stay in the landmark deal brokered under President Barack Obama.

As part of the original deal, a host of countries, including Russia and China, agreed to periodically suspend sanctions on Iran so long as the Iranians complied with the terms of the deal, including regular international inspections.

The New York Times reported earlier that talks broke down after Trump insisted that sharp limits be kept on Iran's nuclear fuel production after 2030, while the current deal would lift those limits.

Pulling out of the deal could also have ripple effects on the oil market, given Iran's role as one of the world's largest petroleum exporters. Though Brent crude has posted a sharp rally in recent days on speculation of a withdrawal and tighter supply, the severity of any sanctions could affect how much crude fluctuates in the coming weeks.

As of the latest reading, Brent crude was down more than 2 percent as markets tried to estimate the severity of Trump's decision, expected at 2 p.m. ET.

Finally, a U.S. exit could leave the future of Iran's nuclear program in limbo. By refusing to waive sanctions without proving that Iran is violating the deal, Trump would effectively drop the agreement made by the United States.

In spite of the U.S. incumbent's threats to withdraw, President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iran had a plan to counter any move made by Trump when it comes to the deal, Reuters reported. Though Trump is widely expected to withdraw, Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran would continue to seek "constructive relations with the world," despite potential sanctions.

—CNBC's Tom DiChristopher contributed to this report.