Labor Dept. to investors: Watch your back as court dismantles protection rule

An anticipated court ruling threatens to finally do away with an Obama-era investor protection rule, leaving investors as their own best line of defense to protect their retirement savings.

Federal regulators expect the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to finalize a ruling this week that would strike down the Labor Department's embattled "fiduciary rule."

This rule requires advisors and brokers to put their clients' interests before their own when giving advice over retirement accounts.

For investors, it's business as usual: You are still responsible for making sure your financial advisor has your best interests at heart.

"It's a buyer-beware world, and you are on your own," said Micah Hauptman, financial services counsel at the Consumer Federation of America. "You shouldn't expect that your financial professional is serving your best interests unless they willingly state that they are fiduciaries."

Here's what you need to know.