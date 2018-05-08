Iran 'may no longer feel constrained' against Israel after Hezbollah’s election success, analyst says

Hezbollah's recent electoral success could prompt Iran to take a more aggressive approach toward Israel in the ongoing Syrian war, according to one political strategist.

Although official results have not been announced, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies were seen as the biggest winners in Lebanon's first parliamentary vote since 2009. The militant Shia group and its political partners claimed "victory" on Monday, after preliminary results showed the allied groups were on track to secure 67 seats in Beirut's 128-seat parliament.

Nonetheless, Sunni Prime Minister Saad Hariri and his Western-backed Future Movement remained the likely frontrunners to form a new unity government.

"With Lebanon's elections now out of the way, Tehran may no longer feel constrained over a limited military response to Israel's recent attacks on its forces in Syria," Michael Every, senior Asia-Pacific strategist at Rabobank, said in a research note published Tuesday.

"Yet, Hezbollah might not want to rock a boat that is suddenly sailing in its preferred direction," he added.