Four states hold key primary elections: Follow the results here

The first major round of primary elections takes place Tuesday, with stakes for control of the House and Senate after November's midterm elections.
In West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio, Republicans are choosing nominees who will challenge Democratic Senate incumbents later this year. In some safe House districts, the primary winner will effectively determine the general election victor. In other competitive districts, the major parties will determine who will fight for a House seat later this year.
The most closely watched race Tuesday takes place in West Virginia, where Republican leaders hope ex-convict Don Blankenship will not win the Senate primary. The GOP worries the brash-ex coal baron will struggle to defeat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in a general election.
With polls closed in all states holding primaries Tuesday, here are some of the notable results, according to NBC News (results will be updated throughout Tuesday night):
- Businessman and former state Rep. Mike Braun is projected to win Indiana's GOP Senate primary, according to NBC. He is projected to defeat Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer in the race. Braun will challenge Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly, who ran unopposed. President Donald Trump won the state by about 20 percentage points in 2016.
- The West Virginia Republican Senate primary is also too early to call, according to NBC News. Blankenship vies with Rep. Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey for the nomination. On the Democratic side, Manchin is projected to beat challenger Paula Swearengin, according to NBC. Trump won the state by about 40 percentage points in 2016.
- The Ohio GOP Senate primary is too early to call, according to NBC. Rep. Jim Renacci is considered the favorite to win the nomination. He would face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who ran unopposed.
- Former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray is projected to win Ohio's Democratic gubernatorial primary, according to NBC. He is projected to defeat former congressman and presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, who tried to cast himself as a more progressive candidate and win over the state's Democratic base. Cordray was considered more competitive statewide. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is projected to win Ohio's Republican gubernatorial primary, according to NBC. He is projected to beat Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor. Cordray and DeWine will compete to replace GOP Gov. John Kasich, who is term limited.
- Greg Pence, Vice President Mike Pence's brother, is the projected winner of Indiana's 6th District GOP primary. He will be a heavy favorite to win the district, currently held by Messer, in November. Mike Pence previously represented the district in Congress.