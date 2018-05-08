Four states hold key primary elections: Follow the results here

The first major round of primary elections takes place Tuesday, with stakes for control of the House and Senate after November's midterm elections.

In West Virginia, Indiana and Ohio, Republicans are choosing nominees who will challenge Democratic Senate incumbents later this year. In some safe House districts, the primary winner will effectively determine the general election victor. In other competitive districts, the major parties will determine who will fight for a House seat later this year.

The most closely watched race Tuesday takes place in West Virginia, where Republican leaders hope ex-convict Don Blankenship will not win the Senate primary. The GOP worries the brash-ex coal baron will struggle to defeat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in a general election.

With polls closed in all states holding primaries Tuesday, here are some of the notable results, according to NBC News (results will be updated throughout Tuesday night):