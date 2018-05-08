Tyler Winklevoss tells Bill Gates how to short bitcoin

Early bitcoin investor Tyler Winklevoss tweeted back at Bill Gates to explain how to bet against the cryptocurrency, after the Microsoft co-founder said he would short it if he could.

"Dear @BillGates there is an easy way to short bitcoin," Winklevoss said in a tweet Monday afternoon. "You can short #XBT, the @CBOE Bitcoin (USD) Futures contract, and put your money where your mouth is!"

A representative for Gates did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Earlier on Monday, Gates said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that "bitcoin and ICOs, I believe completely [they're some] of the crazier, speculative things."

"I agree I would short it if there was an easy way to do it," he said. Gates said someone once gave him some bitcoin for his birthday, but he sold it a few years afterward.