The lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels on Wednesday said that President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen "appears to be selling access to the president of the United States."

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' lawyer, also said that Trump and Cohen should immediately release bank statements that could shed light on a series of payments made to Cohen's shell company.

"This is an enormous amount of money," Avenatti said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show.

"You've got millions of dollars that are ... being deposited into this account," Avenatti said. "Michael Cohen appears to be selling access to the president of the United States."

An estimated $4.4 million or more has been identified as flowing through Cohen's shell company, Essential Consultants, which was created in October 2016, a month before Trump's election, according to a report by Avenatti's firm.

Cohen said Wednesday that Avenatti's "document is inaccurate," according to NBC News. He did not elaborate on what was supposedly wrong about the document.

Also on Wednesday, Avenatti scoffed at the claims being made by the various companies about why they paid Cohen.

Avenatti on Tuesday released an investigatory report that says Essential Consultants received about $500,000 from a company that Avenatti claims is controlled by a Russian oligarch, as well as payments from pharmaceuticals giant Novartis, telecommunications behemoth AT&T and defense contractor Korea Aerospace Industries.

In an AT&T email to employees, which was obtained by CNBC, the company said it hired Cohen as one of several consultants in the wake of Trump's election. Here is the memo in full:

From: T Now

Sent: Wednesday, May 09, 2018 12:10 PM

Subject: Perspective on the news Perspective on the news To: All U.S. AT&T employees Late yesterday, many media outlets reported that in 2017, AT&T hired Michael Cohen, a former lawyer with the Trump Organization. We want you to know the facts. In early 2017, as President Trump was taking office, we hired several consultants to help us understand how the President and his administration might approach a wide range of policy issues important to the company, including regulatory reform at the FCC, corporate tax reform and antitrust enforcement. Companies often hire consultants for these purposes, especially at the beginning of a new Presidential Administration, and we have done so in previous Administrations, as well. Cohen was one of those consultants. Cohen did no legal or lobbying work for us, and our contract with Cohen expired at the end of its term in December 2017. It was not until the following month in January 2018 that the media first reported, and AT&T first became aware of, the current controversy surrounding Cohen.

"We now have multiple different things supposedly that Michael Cohen was doing for all these companies," Avenatti said. "Now we hear from Novartis that he was hired on health-care matters. Evidently, he's a doctor. One of the companies mentioned they hired him for real-estate matters. He's a real estate agent. Another company stated that they hired him for accounting advice. Evidently, he's an accountant."

Avenatti's comments came hours before Novartis revealed it had paid Cohen up to $1.2 million for work that he quickly proved unable to do. That is three times what Avenatti's probe had found Novartis gave Cohen.