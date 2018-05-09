Match CEO: Single people want to keep their dating lives separate from Facebook

Online dating firm Match isn't worried about Facebook encroaching on the business for one key reason — people don't want to mix their online dating life with the friends-and-family-first Facebook, according to Match CEO Mandy Ginsberg.

"The vast majority of singles would not want to use Facebook for dating primarily due to concerns with data and personal privacy," Ginsberg said on the company's first quarter earnings call. "But more importantly they don't want to be contacted by strangers on a social network meant for connections with friends and family."

Facebook announced earlier this month it's prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app. The feature includes an event-based system for pairing that's unique to the space. Shares of Match and its parent company IAC tanked immediately following the news.