"It is going to be nightmarish to convince the Europeans to back our sanctions effort now without them actually being supportive of it politically."

Then as now, the Europeans had a lot to lose. The EU is one of the largest markets for Iranian petroleum products. European multinationals like French oil major Total and aircraft maker Airbus have announced billions of dollars in deals since sanctions ended in 2016.

The EU could use the blocking statutes to protect these companies if Trump threatened sanctions, EU Ambassador to the United States David O'Sullivan said last year.

The result of the late 90s standoff was a sort of cold war that simmered for a decade, in which the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations kept the sanctions on the books, but did not enforce them for fear of sparking a trade war with Europe. But it remains to be seen whether Trump, a president prone to brinkmanship and trade tariffs, would also back down.

"We have seen Britain, France, Germany and indeed Iran pledge themselves to keep the agreement going. I think what we've done here is just open the door to what will be a pretty tumultuous period ahead," said former U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker, a diplomat who has served in several Republican and Democratic administrations.

"It may result in some other options or modifications that would ease all of this. It may not. But it's going to be playing out over a number of weeks before we can really measure what happens," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.