Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid

Comcast is prepared to offer $2.5 billion in break-up fees in its bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, according to the Financial Times.

The cable company, and owner of CNBC-parent NBCUniversal, is planning to make a $60 billion, all-cash offer in mid-June for some of Fox's assets, sources have said. An earlier bid was rebuffed in lieu of a potential deal with Disney.

A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges. Comcast's proposed break-up fee would be payable if the deal runs into regulatory trouble.

CNBC's sources have said Comcast would make the offer for the Fox assets only if the Trump administration approved the merger of AT&T and Time Warner.

Comcast declined CNBC's request for comment about the FT report.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.