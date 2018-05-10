Daring missile strike by Iran signals it could become more aggressive and do everything it can to skirt US sanctions

Iran's bold rocket assault on Israeli forces Thursday signals an unwillingness to just take a diplomatic approach to the U.S. exit from the nuclear agreement, and it's likely to do everything it can to get around sanctions.
Israeli jets struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria, following the Iranian rocket attack on Israeli forces in the Golan Heights, which Israel described as unsuccessful. The incident, however, was the first direct military exchange between the two countries ever and could be a warning of escalating interactions.
Whether a direct response or not to President Donald Trump's abandonment of the nuclear agreement, Iran's action may also be a sign of a divide in Iran. While President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran will seek to stay in the nuclear agreement if it can, the attack on Israel was carried by the IRGC, or revolutionary guards, who take orders from the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"This is a real escalation. This is significant and the retaliation by Israel was not small potatoes," said John Kilduff of Again Capital. "It fees like we're on the brink of war. I think Rouhani has lost the support of the supreme leader and the IRGC is back in ascendancy."
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is dropping out of the Iran nuclear deal, ending a waiver on sanctions that crippled Iran's economy and hampered its ability to export oil after they were put in place in 2012. The sanctions are being restored immediately, and companies have 90 days to 180 days to stop doing business with Iran.
"Iran will be very resourceful in circumventing the sanctions. I think they have willing counter parties in that effort. China for sure, Russia and India," said Kilduff.
Rouhani on Tuesday said Iran would speak with the other members of the 2015 nuclear deal — China, Russia, Germany, the U.K. and France— to see if it can be maintained without the U.S. However, if the deal collapses, Iran could return to its nuclear program.
But Khamenei said while Iran wants to continue the nuclear deal, he doesn't trust the U.K., France or Germany. He did not mention China and Russia.
Russia says it intends to stay in the nuclear deal despite the U.S., and the Kremlin separately called on Israel and Iran to ease tensions and seek a diplomatic solution.