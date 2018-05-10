    ×

    Tech

    US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers

    • The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers.
    • The current environment makes it very difficult to create a start-up and take it public, Chambers says.
    • Chambers suggests revamping the education system to teach children more about technology, which France is already doing.
    John Chambers: There are not enough American unicorns   

    The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers.

    "We're the only country in the world that not only does not have a digitization program, but we don't have a start-up program," Chambers said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

    Despite a president who supports business growth, the government has actually created a hostile environment for start-ups, said Chambers — who is now a venture capitalist.

    "The key thing from the government — make it simple to start a start-up and easy to go public. It's unbelievably difficult in this country," he added.

    Using France as an example, he also pushed for widespread changes in a broken education system.

    "For start-ups to work, you have to change the education system, which we all know is broken," he said. "When I pop into class in France and start to tell them what artificial intelligence is, they are already teaching that class."

    A few major tech companies like Spotify and Dropbox have gone public this year, but Chambers said that isn't enough.

    Chambers' venture capital firm, JC2 Ventures, currently has a portfolio of nine start-ups listed on its website, and he plans to invest in more, he said.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DBX
    ---
    SPOT
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...