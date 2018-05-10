Iran-Israel strikes show risk of Middle East war is growing after US exit from nuclear deal

Israel goes on high alert over Syria as Trump quits Iran deal 5:51 PM ET Tue, 8 May 2018 | 01:14

The long-standing fear is that open military conflict among the Middle East's dominant players will devolve into a region-wide conflict that drags global powers like the United States and Russia into war. It could also choke off oil supplies from the world's largest energy export hub.

The Israeli-Iranian exchange on Thursday is only the latest flare up in Syria's seven-year war that has drawn in Russia, the United States, Kurdish fighters and Turkey. The delicate balance of alliances and competing interests now risks tipping past the point of no return, according to Helima Croft, global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"I very much worry that the antagonists seem to believe that this can be a managed and contained military escalation but military planners thought the same thing in 1914," she wrote to CNBC.

On Thursday, the White House condemned the Iranian strikes and defended Israel's counter-attack, calling it an act of self-defense. It said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps "bears full responsibility for the consequences of its reckless actions."

Beyond Syria, Iran is backing Lebanon's political and militant group Hezbollah, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization and avowed enemy of Israel on the Jewish state's border. The Iranians exercise significant influence over militias in Iraq, and Tehran is widely believed to be arming Houthi rebels in their fight against domestic rivals and a Saudi-led coalition that includes the United States.

To be sure, while the nuclear deal limited Iran's nuclear program, President Barack Obama's hopes that the accord would pave the way to improved relations proved overly optimistic. Iran has only ramped up its role in foreign conflicts since the deal took effect in 2016.

Now, in the wake of Trump's decision, an "angry Iran is loose in the region," risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in a research note laying out the potential consequences of the U.S. exit.