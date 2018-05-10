Singapore is the ideal location for the unprecedented meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, experts said after Trump's announcement via Twitter on Thursday.

The wealthy island city-state, located just off the southern tip of Malaysia in Southeast Asia, is trusted by governments and businesses across the globe, and is also one of the United States' most committed military partners. The U.S. Navy has had a presence there since 1968 and was granted access to some Singapore military facilities in 1990.

But it's also a neutral enough site to work for North Korea, as well.

"Singapore has been a great friend to the U.S., but also Singapore has carefully worked to be a friend to all, which has earned it trust in capitals around the world," former U.S. Ambassador to Singapore David Adelman toldthe Associated Press.

The city-state has historically "been an honest broker between East and West," Adelman said, adding that it has experience hosting high-level meetings.

Singapore was an early leading choice of top administration officials due to its neutrality in both politics and geography. What's more, it is a large U.S. trading partner and the second-largest Asian investor.