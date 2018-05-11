Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer, is under fire for his recently revealed and highly lucrative consulting arrangements with corporate giants AT&T and Novartis, casting doubt on the president's pledges to "drain the swamp."

But while Cohen is in the spotlight, another Trump associate works for one of the most powerful lobbying firms in the country – representing the interests of large companies such as Google and Tesla as they seek influence in the White House and on Capitol Hill.

Shortly after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, Scott Mason, a member of the campaign and Trump's transition team, was hired as a senior policy advisor at Holland & Knight, a law firm that brought in a record amount of lobbying fees the year after the president's victory.

Mason told CNBC in an interview that his work with the Trump campaign was likely a factor in getting hired at Holland & Knight. He said he believes he has helped his clients get their footing in the White House – and not just because of his prior engagement with campaign officials, but also because the administration is open to working with businesses.

"This administration is much more business friendly. They don't come into meetings with preconceived notions and have active experience in the business world," Mason said. "It's a Republican versus Democratic approach to the regulatory environment."

In 2017, with Mason as a new member of the firm's public policy and regulation group, Holland & Knight raked in $22 million, its most since 2009, President Barack Obama's first year in office, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

After Mason joined the firm, records reviewed by CNBC show that Holland & Knight acquired three clients: Google parent Alphabet Inc., electric car company Tesla and coal mining giant Peabody Energy, which, combined, have a market cap of over $900 billion.

The companies did not return requests for comment.

According to his company profile, Mason shapes up as an ideal representative for his clients and the firm as a whole if they wanted to gain access to Congressional lawmakers as well as the White House.

On the Trump campaign, he was the director of congressional relations, which allowed him to develop relationships with leaders on Capitol Hill on policy interest areas, including trade, tax reform, health care reform, transportation, energy, financial services reform and numerous other issues, the company website says.