AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a 'big mistake'

Telecommunications giant AT&T said Friday that hiring President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen as a consultant was a "big mistake," and the company also announced the retirement of the executive whose group retained Cohen.

AT&T's apology for the $600,000 contract paid Cohen came a day after drug maker Novartis likewise said, "we made a mistake" in hiring Cohen under a whopping $1.2 million contract for health-care policy consulting work that he quickly proved unable to do.

Both AT&T and Novartis were contacted last fall by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Trump campaign officials, and asked about the payments to Cohen.

In a separate memo released Friday, AT&T confirmed reports that Cohen was hired to help the company understand how the Trump administration might handle its proposed $85 billion merger with Time Warner.

"Our company has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons these last few days and our reputation has been damaged," said AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson.

"There is no other way to say it – AT&T hiring Michael Cohen as a political consultant was a big mistake.

"To be clear, everything we did was done according to the law and entirely legitimate," Stephenson said. "

But the fact is, our past association with Cohen was a serious misjudgment. In this instance, our Washington D.C. team's vetting process clearly failed, and I take responsibility for that."

In his mea culpa Friday, Stephenson also revealed that the company's senior vice president for external and legal affairs Bob Quinn, "will be retiring."

Stephenson said from now on the External & Legal Affairs group would be reporting to company general counsel David McAttee.

AT&T in a "fact sheet" released with the apology said that Cohen had approached the E&LA group soon after Trump's election and "said he was going to leave the Trump Organization and do consulting work for a few select companies that wanted his opinion on the new President and his administration — the key players, their priorities, and how they think."

The company said its team in Washington hired Cohen under a one-year contract, at $50,000 per month, from January through December 2017. The contract was only for consulting and advisory services, AT&T said.'

"We didn't ask him to set up any meetings for us with anyone in the Administration and he didn't offer to do so," the company said.

On Tuesday night, a lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels ignited a media furor by releasing a report that a shell company created by Cohen has received hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses on the heels of Trump's election, at the same time Cohen was acting at the president's personal's attorney.

Essential Consultants was the same corporate shell that Cohen, soon after creating it in October 2016, had used to give Daniels a $130,000 hush-money payment in exchange for her keeping quiet about an affair she claims to have had with Trump a decade earlier.

The White House has denied Trump had sex with her.

The companies revealed to have paid Cohen in addition to Novartis and AT&T, included South Korean defense contractor Korea Aerospace Industries, and Columbus Nova, an American financial management firm closely tied to Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

Here is the full memo from Stephenson: