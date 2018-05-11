How these Shark Tank entrepreneurs transformed their class project idea into a national retail success

Your heels were made for walking and thanks to Becca Brown and Monica Ferguson, the days of sinking into grass or getting stuck in a sidewalk crack are over. The duo behind the shoe accessory company, Solemates is changing the world for women with their innovative high heel protectors.

Solemates spawned from a class project at Columbia Business School, and has since taken on a life of its own. Pre-Shark Tank their yearly sales topped $1 million, and post-Shark Tank, business has only gotten better. Brown says, "We recently rolled out to 4,000 CVS Stores as a part of their new 'Fabulous Fashion Extras' and are also sold by their checkout in another 5,000 CVS Stores." Solemates has also added shoe fresheners and a blister relief balm to their high heel empire.

Increased sales and an expanded product line would be good news for any entrepreneur, however, Ferguson says those successes surprisingly aren't the highlight of their Shark Tank experience. She explains, "...it has put us in a unique group of Shark Tank Alums. We found ourselves in ongoing dialogues with many other brands that were on the show and we are constantly sharing resources, best practices and bouncing ideas off of each other. It's been an unexpected and awesome perk."

Want to know if the Solemates found their business soulmate on the panel? Find out who they made a deal with on Shark Tank Sunday at 9P ET on CNBC.