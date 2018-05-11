The curious case of how a 9-year-old self-proclaimed cocaine dealer became an Instagram influencer

A pint-sized girl wearing a jean jacket with the tags still on fans a stack of hundred dollar bills at the camera. She gets in the driver's seat of a red Mercedes-Benz, though her legs are too short to reach the pedals.

"This is why all y'all f----- haters hate me b----," Lil Tay says in a squeaky, prepubescent voice. "This s--- cost me 200,000 [dollars]. I'm only 9 years old. I ain't got no license, but I still drive this sports car b----. Your favorite rapper ain't doing it like Lil Tay."

The video has been viewed more than 9 million times on Instagram alone. It's all typical speech from the pre-teen provocateur, who has 1.7 million Instagram followers and 150,000 subscribers on YouTube, not to mention starring in other influencer's Snapchats. Her Twitter account was recently shut down.

It's a remarkable feat for anyone — especially considering Lil Tay, at her self-proclaimed age of 9, is too young to have an account on any of these social media platforms. Despite her age and the obviously inappropriate content, she's been able to get verified on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Due to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), 13 is the minimum age to have an account on most social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. Google's YouTube requests users be over 18, but will accept users that are 13 and older if they have parental consent or if they are an emancipated minor.

But no one really verifies a user's age. They simply ask users to report how old they are — and it's easy to lie.

"Verifying [age] would be hard," said Brendan Gahan, founder of social media marketing agency Epic Signal. "These platforms are concerned about scale, and that [blocking popular young influencers] seems counter to your ability to scale."

Because of lax regulation on social media, no one checks what the owners of underage accounts are doing, how much they are getting paid and how many hours they are working.

"This is an area that clearly needs definition," said Charlie Moore, a Californian attorney and CEO of online legal technology company Rocket Lawyer. "This is an area where adults are clearly getting financial gain."