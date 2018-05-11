A lawyer on Friday said that President Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen were told in 2013 about alleged abuse of two women by then-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The lawyer, Peter Gleason, asked federal Judge Kimba Wood in New York City for a protective order for any files relating to those women held by Cohen, whose offices were raided by the FBI on April 9. Cohen currently is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York.

Gleason's disclosure came four days after Schneiderman resigned hours after a New Yorker article detailed his physical abuse of several women.

Gleason said that he was originally contacted by two women, the first in 2012 and the second in 2013, who separately told him that Schneiderman was sexually inappropriate with them.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the New York Attorney General's office or a lawyer for Cohen.

The office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, which is overseeing the Cohen probe, declined to comment.

Gleason said that he mentioned the women's allegation in the summer of 2013 to former New York Post columnist Steve Dunleavy, who, the lawyer said, immediately offered to tell Trump.

In his letter to Judge Wood, Gleason wrote, "Mr. Dunleavy did indeed discuss this very matter with Mr. Trump as evidenced by the phone call I received from Attorney Michael Cohen."

But Dunleavy denied this account – telling CNBC on Friday that he didn't talk to Trump about the matter after Gleason had told him about the two women.

"I didn't talk to Trump about this," Dunleavy said over the phone from the Florida Keys. He conceded, however: "I have talked to Trump in the past."

Dunleavy said Gleason called him Thursday about the proposed letter to Wood, "but he didn't check with me" to confirm that the former columnist had actually told Trump about it, Dunleavy told CNBC.

"I may have spoken to Trump once since I retired" a decade ago Dunleavy added.

He also said he never talked to Cohen.

"I've never spoken to Cohen, ever, ever in my life," Dunleavy said.

When told about Dunleavy's comments by CNBC, Gleason suggested that Dunleavy "might have spoken to the secretary" for Trump.

"I did receive a call from Cohen the next day," Gleason said, adding that before that call, "Cohen didn't know me from a hole in the wall. ,

At the time of Gleason's call to Dunleavy about Schneiderman, Trump's Trump University was under investigation by the then-attorney general.