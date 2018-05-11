Scott Pruitt's job appears safe — at least for Friday.

President Donald Trump said he stands behind the Environmental Protection Agency administrator amid a flood of questions about the ethics of his conduct. Sitting two seats away from Pruitt at a meeting with auto industry representatives, the president was asked if he had confidence in the EPA administrator.

"Yes, I do," Trump said as Pruitt and auto executives looked on.

The latest questions about Pruitt came Thursday, when a New York Times reporter said that Pruitt dined with a Vatican official, Cardinal George Pell, last year when the EPA knew Pell was under investigation for child sexual abuse. The EPA did not list Pell on any of the public schedules released under the Freedom of Information Act, according to the Times.

An EPA spokesman did not immediately respond to CNBC's request to comment on the newspaper's reporting.

The information adds to a long list of ethical concerns Pruitt's conduct at the agency has raised. The EPA administrator also faces allegations of racking up excessive travel and security expenses and going against the White House's wishes to give raises to two aides, among other accusations.

Testifying before a House committee last month, Pruitt said "much of what has been targeted towards me and my team has been half-truths or at best stories that have been so twisted that they do not resemble reality."