    Embattled EPA chief Scott Pruitt tells Congress ethics claims against him are lies and half-truths

    • EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testified to Congress that reports of ethics violations and wasteful spending leveled against him are lies and half-truths.
    • Pruitt faces at least five investigations into spending on his travel and security detail, his housing arrangement linked to an energy lobbyist and other issues.
    • Pruitt testifies before two House subcommittees on Thursday.
    Embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testified before Congress on Thursday that at least some of the mounting allegations of ethics violations leveled against him are not true.

    Pruitt, who is the subject of at least five investigations, has come under fire for renting a Washington apartment linked to an energy lobbyist and for allegedly retaliating against EPA staff who challenged his management and the way he spent taxpayer money.

    The EPA chief on Thursday admitted to lawmakers that he faced a "learning process" and that he himself is solely responsible for identifying and correcting faults found by Congress and independent bodies.

    But Pruitt quickly sought to cast doubt on news reports that have engulfed him and his agency in claims of self-dealing and wasteful spending.

    "Facts are facts, and fiction is fiction and a lie doesn't become truth just because it appears in the front page of the newspaper," he said in testimony before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's subcommittee on environment.

    "Much of what has been targeted towards me and my team has been half-truths or at best stories that have been so twisted that they do not resemble reality," he said.

    Pruitt said "attacks" on the EPA were really attacks on the Trump administration's agenda, which largely focuses on rolling back Obama-era environment rules and reducing regulations.

    Democrats press Pruitt immediately

    Democrats wasted no time grilling Pruitt on the reports.

    The first question put to Pruitt by a Democrat regarded a report the EPA went behind the White House's back to push through pay hikes for two long-time Pruitt aides.

    Asked by the ranking Democrat on the committee, Paul Tonko, whether he authorized his chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, to approve the raises, Pruitt refused to answer "yes" or "no." When pressed, he repeated that he had delegated authority to Jackson.

    Tonko also asked Pruitt about an email from one of the two aides, in which she said Pruitt was aware of and supported the raises.

    Pruitt said he was not aware of the size of the salary increases — which amounted to tens of thousands of dollars — or that the EPA had used emergency powers under the Clean Air Act to circumvent the White House's refusal to grant the raises.

    This story is developing. Please check back for updates.