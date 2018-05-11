Trump is targeting Medicare drug prices. Here's what Part D coverage costs

With President Trump expected to unveil his plan Friday to lower prescription drug prices for Medicare recipients, you might wonder if it means other costs related to your coverage will come down.

Don't count on it.

As it stands, exactly what Medicare beneficiaries pay for prescription drug coverage depends on the specifics of the plan they choose and their income. And while some drugs could cost less under Trump's plan — which is expected to echo proposals already floated in the administration's proposed fiscal year 2019 budget — there's a chance insurers could react to any reduced revenue by eyeing their customers' wallets.

"They might shift costs to plan enrollees through higher premiums and deductibles, or shifting drugs to higher [cost] tiers," said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League.