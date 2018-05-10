With an "above average" hurricane season just weeks away, now is the time to go over your homeowners policy and ensure that your coverage is watertight.

This year we can expect to see 14 named storms, according to forecasts from the Colorado State University. That includes seven that could become hurricanes — three of which will be major or at least register a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The 2017 season (which forecasters had also pegged as above average) proved devastating for the Caribbean and the southeastern part of the U.S, as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria caused a combined $92 billion in insured losses, according to insurer Swiss Re.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 until Nov. 30, so you have about three weeks to review the insurance policy covering your dwelling and belongings.