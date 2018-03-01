Now might be a good time to go over your insurance policies, to make sure you're covered for flooding and other potential spring water damage.

In a 2017 report, Farmers Insurance identified water damage — from floods, backed-up sewers and other sources — as one of the three notable homeowners insurance "seasonal hazards" for spring, with 17 percent of annual claims nationwide occurring between March and May. In some regions, it's even more prevalent: 41 percent of water claims in the Southwest occur in the spring, and 27 percent of those in the Mid-Atlantic.

A separate Farmers report on spring auto insurance claims found that 41 percent of annual claims related to flash floods and rising water occur in those months.