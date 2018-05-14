Earlier this year, American Airlines executives were batting ideas around about how to reach its more than 120,000 employees. They quickly settled on a podcast format.

"Tell Me Why," little bites of corporate wherefores, generally no longer than eight minutes, debuted in January, in response to an internal survey that found employees wanted to hear more from the company. Topics have included American's rationale behind adding certain routes, the introduction of no-fills basic economy fares, or why it decided not to hedge fuel even as costs rise. Other subjects have included more workaday issues that would be familiar to many employees at a large company like contributing to a retirement fund and wellness rewards.

The podcast is meant for employees, but Ron DeFeo, American's vice president for global communications and the host of "Tell Me Why," said the team decided to post the show publicly as a podcast on iTunes and Soundcloud, in addition to the company's intranet, called JetNet, because such company information tends to make its way to the public anyway.

"There really is no such thing as internal communications anymore," he said.

On Monday, the company is planning to unveil its new rules for passengers bringing emotional-support animals on board its flights on its 19th "Tell Me Why" episode. The show features a company executive, and Albert Rizzi, an advocate for accessibility for the blind and founder of My Blind Spot, an advocacy group for the blind that has been working with American to help make its platforms more accessible for the blind.

American's competitors Delta Air Lines and United Airlines announced stricter policies for bringing an emotional-support animal on flights earlier this year. Such animals have proliferated in cabins, and airlines, their employees, and passengers have complained about soiled cabins, allergies and even faced injuries, prompting questions about whether these animals are actually trained to provide support.

American said the customers transporting their service or support animal on board increased more than 40 percent from 2016 to last year.