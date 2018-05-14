Cramer: 3 reasons why this market rally should be taken seriously

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Monday that they should hold market declines and rallies to the same standards.

When the market declines, Cramer said, investors tend to think it's happening for a good reason. But when the market is in an upswing, investors tend to be more cautious.

"I hate the hype ... but you have to recognize that the speed of a move tells you nothing about its legitimacy," Cramer said on "Mad Money." "A slow and steady rally is just as truthful as a rapid decline."

"I think it's a mistake to just assume that every sell-off is legitimate and every rally is bogus," he said. "You'll miss a lot of upside that way."

On Monday, the market continued its eight-day rally, with all major indices trading higher.



Cramer points out a few reasons why this market rally should be taken seriously.