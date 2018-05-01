    ×

    Tech

    Apple earnings beat: $2.73 per share, vs. $2.67 expected

    • Apple beat earnings expectations.
    • iPhone sales fell short.
    • But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program.
    Apple CEO Tim Cook
    Getty Images
    Apple CEO Tim Cook

    Apple reported quarterly earnings and revenue on Tuesday that beat expectations, but sold fewer iPhones than expected.

    The soft iPhone sales were still up from a year ago, and Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement that customers "chose iPhone X more than any other iPhone each week in the March quarter."

    Shares rose 5 percent after hours.

    • Earnings per share: $2.73 vs. $2.67, adjusted, expected by a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate
    • Revenue: $61.1 billion vs. $60.82 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus
    • iPhone unit sales: 52.2 million vs. 52.54 million expected by a StreetAccount estimate
    • Fiscal Q3 revenue guidance: $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion vs. $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus

    Wall Street reads between the lines on iPhone X, China sales

    While Apple's iPhone shares were slightly softer than expected, the company managed to make more money than forecast with its services business, and offered Wall Street a generous $100 billion capital return program.

    Apple's new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company's success. Last fall, the company released three new flagship phones, instead of the usual two. It also released a smart speaker, the HomePod, early this year.

    These product releases have put the company's future plans into question, bringing scrutiny to its revenue guidance for the fiscal third quarter.

    The company has also faced fierce competition in China, a massive market that has homegrown superstars like Huawei and Xiaomi. But Cook noted in the release Apple grew revenue in all of our geographic segments, with over 20 percent growth in Greater China and Japan.

    Apple historically doesn't report sales of individual product generations or countries.

    Still, Apple's market capitalization remains the highest in any public market, amid optimism around tax cuts and major share buybacks.The company has announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus. It also has ambitious plans to expand its software and services, and has expanded its reach in content, education and retail.

    Apple also recently released a new high-end desktop and a new entry-level iPad.

    StreetAccount says Apple's EPS results have beaten consensus 19 of the past 20 quarters.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---