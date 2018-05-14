OPEC raises oil supply forecast on surging US output, but warns about global growth uncertainty

OPEC on Monday forecast that U.S. drillers will account for most of the growth in oil production this year, but warned that the global economic growth picture is clouded by uncertainty, in part due to American trade policy and sanctions.

The 14-member oil producer group slightly raised its forecast for global oil demand in 2018, pointing to strong economic growth in developed and emerging economies in the first quarter. It now expects the world to consume 98.85 million barrels a day, up 1.65 million barrels a day from last year.

Meanwhile, OPEC anticipates drillers outside its group will pump 59.62 million barrels a day this year, or 1.72 million barrels a day more than last year. U.S. drillers will account for about 89 percent of that growth, with Canada, Brazil, the UK and Kazakhstan also pumping more, according to OPEC.

U.S. drillers are producing a record 10.7 million barrels a day, according to preliminary weekly data from the Energy Information Administration. The United States is quickly approaching top producer Russia, which pumps about 11 million barrels a day.