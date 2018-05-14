Rockefeller sale hits record $832 million, the largest for a single collector

The Rockefeller sale may have set a new record for records.



The sale of the Peggy and David Rockefeller Collection at Christie's, which wrapped up Friday night, reached a total of $832.6 million. It is now officially the largest auction of a single collection ever.

And there were 22 records set during the auction for certain artists or items, including new auction highs for Monet (a water lilies painting that went for $84.7 million) and Matisse ("Odalisque Couchee aux Magnolias" went for $80.7 million).



The sales total blew past the estimate of $500 million, as bidders from 53 countries vied for a piece of Rockefeller family history. Some of the pieces sold for 10 times or even 100 times their estimates. Over 80,000 people visited the exhibit as it toured the world in Hong Kong, London, Paris, Los Angeles, Beijing, New York and Shanghai.