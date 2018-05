On the auctions front, the U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills on Monday. No major economic data are scheduled to be published.

Meanwhile, in oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $76.89 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.3 percent, while U.S. crude was around $70.51 a barrel, off by 0.25 percent.

Oil prices slipped away from multi-year highs on Monday, amid resistance from global players over the Donald Trump administration's sanctions against major oil exporter Iran. Energy market participants fear a sharp fall in Iranian crude supply once U.S. sanctions bite later this year.