Caesars in 'best' position for sports betting, able to set up 'very quickly': CEO

Caesars CEO: We're in the best position to take advantage of legal sports betting 2 Hours Ago | 03:46

Caesars Entertainment is in the "best" position to take advantage of legal sports betting, its CEO Mark Frissora told CNBC on Tuesday.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that states can legalize sports betting, breaking up Nevada's monopoly on the practice.

"We've been very focused on digital and mobile as platforms that we want to incorporate in our business model, and this plays right into that," Frissora told CNBC's Contessa Brewer on "Power Lunch."

While the casino company sold its online games business, known as Playtika, during its bankruptcy proceedings, it still has the core capability in-house, he said.

Therefore, the company will be able to "set up very quickly" in states that pass sports-betting legislation, Frissora added.