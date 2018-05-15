Mark Zuckerberg likely won't testify before Parliament, say UK officials

Mark Zuckerberg likely won't testify before Parliament, according to UK officials.

Members of Parliament had previously said they would summon the Facebook CEO to testify on the Cambridge Analytica data leak the next time he arrived in the country — but Facebook officials have now responded that Zuckerberg has no plans to do so.

"It is disappointing that a company with the resources of Facebook chooses not to provide a sufficient level of detail and transparency on various points," Parliamentary member Damian Collins said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Zuckerberg spent ten grueling hours before the U.S. Congress last month, but has declined multiple invitations to answer questions before UK lawmakers. The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users.

"If Mark Zuckerberg truly recognises the 'seriousness' of these issues as they say they do, we would expect that he would want to appear in front of the Committee and answer questions that are of concern not only to Parliament, but Facebook's tens of millions of users in this country," Collins said.

Here's the full statement from Collins: