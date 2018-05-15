The next phase of Amazon's union with Whole Foods has begun.

Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. The grocer typically has hundreds of products on sale at a time. It is also offering weekly deep discounts on some of its most popular items.

The promotions will begin to expand to all Whole Foods and Whole Foods 365 nationwide during the summer.

The perks, first reported by CNBC, demonstrate Amazon's intention to marry the power of data, its membership program and loyal Whole Foods shoppers. They are its most cohesive and consistent effort to do so to date.

Shoppers can access the discounts by scanning the Whole Foods Market app or providing their phone number at checkout.

Amazon has already begun to offer other Prime benefits in Whole Foods: 5 percent cash back when members use its Visa rewards card in stores, exclusive member deals like roses on Valentine's Day and free Prime Now delivery of Whole Foods products to members in 10 cities.

Those cities now include Austin, Cincinnati and Dallas, though Whole Foods expects to scale the program more broadly.

Amazon does not yet offer Prime Now delivery in Florida, the site of the launch of its latest discounts. The Floridian grocery market is largely dominated by Publix, though some of Whole Food's steepest competition has come from natural grocer rivals like Lucky's Market, which has a partnership with Kroger, and Earth Fare. Shoppers in the state tend to be cost conscious, industry sources say.