If you're puzzled by tech culture, you should read Tom Wolfe's first great book

Everybody on Wall Street knows Tom Wolfe's 1987 novel, "Bonfire of the Vanities," which is a remarkable description of the culture and temper of the New York financial world in the 1980s -- especially relevant now in Trumpworld as figures from that era take greater and greater national prominence.
But Wolfe, who died on Monday at the age of 87, also wrote one of the great chronicles of Silicon Valley culture — although it wasn't clear that it was about Silicon Valley at the time.
"The Electric Acid Kool-Aid Test," published in 1968, profiled countercultural figure Ken Kesey and his band of self-proclaimed Merry Pranksters as they dropped acid and traveled around California in a psychedelic bus called "Furthur." The Grateful Dead play a prominent part, as do other famous figures from the beatnik and hippie era. I remember one particular description of Neal Cassady, a friend of writer Jack Kerouack, driving the bus like a maniac but somehow always avoiding an accident, as if he were one step ahead of time itself.
A big theme was that you were either "on the bus" or "off the bus." Either you took LSD and were part of the communal hive mind, with all the in-jokes and slang and mystical non-verbal communication, or you were hopelessly square. As Wolfe portrayed it, Kesey and his crew believed they were inventing (or perhaps channeling) the future, and you needed to get on board or be left behind.
Silicon Valley has many of its roots in this same hippie subculture.