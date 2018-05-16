Burger King launches themed sandwich to honor Harry and Meghan's royal wedding

Burger King has launched its own royal wedding-themed snack to tie in with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on Saturday.

The fast-food chain has released a new limited edition sandwich that includes a piece of bread-crumbed chicken and iceberg lettuce.

The chicken burger comes with barbeque sauce and two onion rings — in order to "signify the royal matrimony."



The edible royal wedding-themed treat is available for £1.99 ($2.68) and will be served in stores across the U.K. until Sunday.

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and the sixth-in-line to the British throne, is due to marry American actress Meghan Markle on Saturday at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.