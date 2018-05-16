GOP-led Senate committee releases 2,556-page report on Trump Tower meeting

The Senate Judiciary Committee's Republican chairman on Wednesday released thousands of pages of documents about a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between high-level Trump campaign staff and Russians.

In his testimony to the committee, the president's son who attended the meeting, Donald Trump Jr., said he couldn't remember whether or not he had discussed the Russia investigation with his father, the Associated Press reported.

You can find the materials on the Senate Judiciary Committee's website.

The document dump follows the conclusion of another congressional committee into Russian interference in the 2016 election. That probe, from the highly partisan House Intelligence Committee, found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump, his campaign and the Kremlin.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who leads the Senate committee, released a heaving 2,556-page report comprising interview transcripts, evidence and notes from nine witnesses at the center of the meeting.

The meeting, which was first reported after the 2016 presidential election, was scheduled under the pretext that a Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, would share incriminating information about Hillary Clinton with the Trump campaign.

Trump Jr., who had initially claimed that the meeting was solely about Russian adoption, later released copies of his emails with an intermediary who promised details about Clinton that "would be very useful to your father."

"If it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer," Trump Jr. responded.

At the meeting, Veselnitskaya, who has close ties to the Kremlin, said she discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned the punitive Magnitsky Act sanctions — which lock certain wealthy Russians out of their overseas funds — since their passage in 2012.

Putin responded by banning American adoptions of Russian children.

The documents released Wednesday by the committee majority include interviews with Trump campaign attendees including Trump Jr., former campaign chief Paul Manafort and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony and related documents are also included. The bombshell interview transcript from Simpson, whose intelligence-gathering firm produced the salacious and largely unverified Trump-Russia dossier, was released without the majority's approval by the committee's ranking Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.