"People with three to five years of experience — they're looking at half a million dollars."

"It's an uncharted, highly talked about technology that companies are trying to figure out how to leverage," said Rich Pearson, senior vice president of marketing at Upwork.

Interest in blockchain jobs has quadrupled in the past year, said Andrew Flowers, an economist at employment search engine Indeed.

"Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are some of the terms that have risen the fastest over the last few years from the job seekers point of view," Flowers said.

Hiring in the blockchain arena are both startups and older companies now embracing the new technology.

IBM is looking for a "Blockchain Technical Solution Architect." A software company, actually called Blockchain, is looking for a receptionist. "For the first time in modern history, the $13 trillion financial services industry is being modernized," it reads in the "About Us" section. "Blockchain is at the forefront of this revolution."

For all the opportunities created, however, there will also inevitably be many jobs lost by the innovation, warned David Yermack, a business and law professor at New York University.

Since blockchain is a decentralized system of transactions, it's expected to pose a threat to the middleman role that banks play. It's also a record-keeping system, possibly endangering any jobs that are spent processing paperwork and information.

What's more, people are forecasting the information system to upend industries including publishing, art, health care and real estate.

"This is a technology that will destroy a lot of middle-class jobs," said Yermack. "What those people are going to do, I have no idea."

Those predictions may explain, in part, why more than 200 students enrolled in Yermack's course this semester, "Digital Currency, Blockchains, and the Future of Financial Services."

"Students are trying to have relevant skills for the job market," Yermack said. "You would take a risk not studying this."