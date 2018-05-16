A flashy music promoter offered then-presidential candidate Donald Trump a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2015 if Trump visited Moscow for a birthday party, an email released Wednesday shows.
The promoter, Rob Goldstone, said Russian pop singer Emin Agalarov could set up that meeting between Putin and Trump, the email reveals. The meeting never happened.
The email was contained in thousands of pages of documents released Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee in connection with its investigation of a June 9, 2016, meeting in Trump Tower in New York City.
Trump's son Donald Trump Jr., the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort met that day with a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya, who was offering them purportedly damaging information about then-Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton.
That meeting was arranged by Goldstone, who managed Agalarov.
Almost a full year before that meeting, on July 22, 2015, Goldstone emailed Trump Sr.'s longtime assistant Rhona Graff and invited the elder Trump to Moscow on Nov. 8 for the 60th birthday of Agalarov's father.