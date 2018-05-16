Trump says 'we'll have to see' if summit with Kim Jong Un is still happening 1 Min Ago | 04:31

President Donald Trump said Wednesday "we'll have to see" if a planned summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un will still take place, as Pyongyang threatens to pull out of the meeting.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, the president stressed he would still insist on the isolated regime dismantling its nuclear program. Asked if Kim is bluffing by suggesting he could pull out of the summit, Trump responded, "we'll see what happens."

"We haven't been notified at all," the president said.

In an earlier statement delivered by a state news agency, North Korean First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Kim Kye Gwan said Pyongyang would reconsider the meeting if the U.S. insists on denuclearization. The summit is currently set for June 12 in Singapore.