North Korea rejects denuclearization, casts doubt on Trump meeting: Reports

North Korea on Wednesday injected further uncertainty into plans for a highly anticipated summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

The reclusive regime said it will reconsider the historic June 12 meeting scheduled to take place in Singapore if the U.S. insists on Pyongyang relinquishing its nuclear weapons, Reuters and others reported, citing sources in North Korea including state news agency KCNA.

The development is the latest sign of possible backtracking by Kim following the ruler's months-long international charm offensive that was widely hoped to clear tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Earlier, the rogue state canceled talks with South Korea and threatened to ditch the June 12 summit in protest over Washington and Seoul's joint military drills.

Wednesday's news "is classic North Korean playbook," said Sean King, senior vice president at consulting firm Park Strategies.

Ongoing peace efforts, which include Kim'ssummit with South Korean leader Moon Jae-In last month, may "be moving faster than North Korea ever expected and this is sort of their passive-aggressive excuse to get out of it," according to King.

Trump will remain as a "failed president" if he follows in the steps of his predecessors, KCNA added on Wednesday.