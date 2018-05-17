After US embassy makes controversial move to Jerusalem, more countries follow its lead

The United States received intense international criticism on Monday when it celebrated the opening of its embassy in Jerusalem. It was the first country to make the "provocative" move from Tel Aviv.

But on Wednesday, Guatemala joined the U.S. in moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

More countries are preparing to make the leap. Paraguay's Foreign Ministry announced that its embassy will also relocate to Jerusalem, while the Czech Republic, Romania and Honduras reportedly considering the move.

These smaller countries, especially those in Latin America, may be looking to cement good relations with the U.S. in hopes of preserving foreign aid and trading status. Some are also enhancing relationships with Israel, which has courted some of them with aid and even arms sales.

Jonathan Cristol, a fellow at the World Policy Institute, said that he doesn't believe the U.S. pressured countries like Guatemala into moving, but the U.S. embassy opening did make it possible for these countries to do so without "bearing the political cost."

The U.S. took a political hit in December when the United Nations voted to condemn President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which angered leaders throughout the Middle East.