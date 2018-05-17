United Airlines CFO Levy resigns. Airline starts search for replacement

United Airlines Chief Financial Officer Andrew Levy has resigned and the carrier will "immediately" begin a search for a permanent replacement, the airline said Thursday.

The airline's treasurer, Gerry Laderman, will take the role of interim CFO, the company said. United is the third largest U.S. airline.

Levy had been in the job for less than two years, and Laderman had served as interim CFO before Levy, a former executive at discount carrier Allegiant Air, joined United in August 2016.

United's CEO Oscar Munoz, who took the top job in September 2015 and has been tested by repeated public relations missteps and at times skeptical investors, thanked Levy for his service to the carrier.

"He leaves the company in a stronger financial position and with a clear strategy and framework in place," Munoz said in a statement.

"Gerry's deep experience and financial acumen mean that he is ideally suited to lead our finance organization during this transitional period," he said. Gerry will work with the rest of the team to continue delivering on our financial strategy as we search for a permanent CFO."