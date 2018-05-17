These $500 medical records show why Apple could upend the health data industry

Apple's potential role in delivering health records to consumers was underscored this week by a government watchdog report that showed how costly and complex it is for patients to retrieve their most sensitive data.

In a 25-page report about the "fees and challenges" that patients face in getting their medical records, the Government Accountability Office said many people simply give up on trying to collect their personal information when they hear of the cost, especially if they're very ill.

The GAO provided examples from a patient advocacy group, including two patients who were charged more than $500 for a single record request, one who was charged $148 for a "PDF version of her medical record," and two others who were "directed to pay an annual subscription fee" for access.

This is the reality of the world Apple is entering.

In January, the iPhone maker announced a new health records app and said that it is partnering with hospitals Cedars-Sinai, Johns Hopkins Medicine and Penn Medicine and electronic medical record companies including Epic Systems, Cerner and Athenahealth.

Apple is setting out to break down the walls that separate the many silos where medical data is stored and has developed a standard that's been adopted by several big companies so they can transfer records across disparate systems.

Here's what Steve Kraus, a health investor at Bessemer Venture Partners, said after Apple disclosed its initiative:

"The brilliance of Apple's approach thus far is to open up their software and services to developers to build apps for consumers, and allow the consumer to push their data to these apps," Kraus wrote in an op-ed for CNBC. "I believe the same paradigm will exist in health care, where consumers will push their personal health records to apps to open up a much more personalized and engaging product experience."