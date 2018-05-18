Commerce Secretary Ross' claim that tariffs wouldn't hurt Campbell's Soup just blew up

Watch Wilbur Ross use a can of Campbell's Soup to defend steel and aluminum tariffs 11:47 AM ET Fri, 2 March 2018 | 01:34

"What I'd like to do, though, is to emphasize again the limited impact," he began. "This is a can of Campbell's Soup. In the can of Campbell's Soup, there's about 2.6 cents, 2.6 pennies, worth of steel. So if that goes up by 25 percent, that's about six-tenths of one cent on the price of a can of Campbell's Soup.

"Well, I just bought this can today at a 7-Eleven down here, and the price was $1.99. So who in the world is going be bothered by six-tenths of a cent?"

It turns out the company has been bothered by it plenty.

Campbell posted a $393 million first-quarter loss Friday and said it now expects profits to decline by 5 percent to 6 percent this year, worse than earlier projections of between 1 percent and 3 percent.

In addition, CEO Denise Morrison stepped down as the company announced a strategic review to try to reverse the sales slump.

Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed directly to the tariffs as a cause of the company's expected woes going forward. The tariffs did not actually take effect until March 23, near the end of the quarter.

"At this stage, given what we know about accelerating cost inflation in part due to the anticipated impact of import tariffs and the continuing headwind on transportation and logistics cost, we expect our margins will be down in fiscal 2019," he said.

Later, when facing tough questioning from an analyst on why the company's "tone is so negative" on its outlook, DiSilvestro responded that he was just "trying to be transparent" about the obstacles Campbell faces.

Again, he cited tariffs as a major factor in a broader scenario of rising costs.

"The issue is primarily one of cost inflation and we're seeing and expecting an acceleration on the rate of inflation across a number of ingredient and packaging items," DiSilvestro said. "For example, we expect double digit increases on steel and aluminum. A lot of that [is] driven or all of it's driven by the impact of anticipated tariffs."

Shares plunged 12 percent following the deluge of bad news from the company and were down more than 28 percent for the year as of late-morning trading.

Ross told CNBC that Campbell may be overstating the effect of the tariffs.

"It is physically impossible that a few days of a tariff resulted in a 393 million dollar loss. They are using [the tariffs] as a cover up for other problems," he said.

— With reporting by Lori Ann LaRocco