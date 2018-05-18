European markets seen mixed amid US-China trade news

European shares are set for a mixed open Friday morning as concerns over geopolitics and trade intensify.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 3.3 points at 7,773; the DAX is set to open higher by 28 points at 13,125; and the CAC 40 is expected up by 6.6 points at 5,615; according to IG.

On Thursday, the FTSE 100 closed at new record high of 7,787 points – at levels not seen since January 12.

In Asia, markets traded mixed after President Donald Trump said he doubted there would be a U.S.-China trade deal. Separately, the president offered wealth and security to North Korea's leader in exchange for dropping a nuclear program.

Investors will also monitor the bond market, after the 10-year Treasury yield hit another seven-year high on Thursday at 3.128 percent.

Back in Europe, European Central Bank member Ewald Nowotny said Thursday that the bank should not wait too long before normalizing monetary policy. At the moment, the central bank is scheduled to end its quantitative easing program in September but several analysts are expecting an extension until the end of 2018.

In earnings, the calendar is thin with only AstraZeneca due to report. On the data front, there will be balance of trade figures due in the euro area at 10 a.m. London time. And current account numbers in Italy at the same time.