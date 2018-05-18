Hasbro has trademarked the smell of Play-Doh, and your childhood

Crack open a can of Play-Doh and you are greeted with the familiar scent of childhood.

The musky, sweet vanilla scent with hints of cherry and salt that lingered on your fingers long after you closed the cap is now a trademarked entity.

Hasbro, the maker of the iconic dough, said Friday its bid to have the scent trademarked was successful.

"The scent of Play-Doh compound has always been synonymous with childhood and fun," Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of global marketing for the Play-Doh brand, said in a statement Friday. "By officially trademarking the iconic scent, we are able to protect an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans for years to come."

Few tweaks have been made to Play-Doh's recipe since its inception in 1956, and its scent has always been one of its main differentiation from other clay competitors.