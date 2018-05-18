According to "Shark Tank" hopeful Mikki Bey, the CEO of Mikki Bey Eyelash Extensions, "Your next best investment is one wink away." She helped her long list of clients lengthen their eyelashes when falsies just weren't enough.

Before opening her successful lash studio in Los Angeles, Bey made a name for herself as a celebrity makeup artist to stars like Missy Elliott, Jason Derulo, and Colbie Caillat. However, the dream of expanding into a full luxury brand is what landed Bey on Shark Tank in 2015.

During her pitch, she applied a set of lashes on Mark Cuban, trying to convince the Sharks to give her $20,000 in exchange for 30 percent of her business.

Throughout the pitch, Bey's love for her company is apparent, and she was even brought to tears tears when talking to the Sharks about it.

She didn't land a deal, yet the entrepreneur said she wouldn't have changed a thing she did on the show. She insisted that she learned many lessons in the process.

"It was a dream come true to meet the Sharks," said Bey, "especially Mark Cuban, who I admire tremendously."

Bey owes a lot of her early "Shark Tank" success. "I can't put into words the totality of the impact Shark Tank had on my business. It solidified me as a major player in the beauty industry and as an expert. I was already booked and busy before the show aired but after it aired it was pandemonium!"

And while Bey's salon is no longer in business, she continues to benefit from her chance to pitch to the panel. "My brand is still recognized and highly regarded in the beauty industry due to the notoriety I achieved from Shark Tank."

Even though Bey has moved on in her career, she's hoping it isn't the last you hear from her. She plans to open a new salon very soon saying, "I will always have entrepreneurial endeavors. Stay tuned!"

Watch Bey try to catch the eye of Shark Tank's all-star panel Sunday at 9P ET on CNBC.