Trump lawyer Michael Cohen reportedly met with Qatar's economy minister right before FBI raid

Michael Cohen, the long-time personal lawyer of President Donald Trump, just days before being raided by the FBI last month, met in Florida with the economy and commerce minister of Qatar, according to a new report Friday.

The news about Cohen's meeting with the Qatari minister, who is a member of that nation's royal family, comes two days after The Washington Post revealed that Cohen in late 2016 had asked for a payment of at least $1 million from Qatar's government.

According to The Post, Cohen was offering access to and advice about Trump's incoming administration — but he was turned down by Qatar, a wealthy Arab Gulf state.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the family of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior White House advisor, is on the verge of having a debt-burdened New York City office building bailed out by a real-estate firm partly owned by Qatar's government.

On Friday, the magazine Foreign Policy reported that two sources had said Cohen met with Qatari minister Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani last month in Miami, Fla.

The sources would not disclose to Foreign Policy what was said at the meeting, which came at the start of a four-day roadshow designed to spotlight Qatar's economic and cultural partnerships with several U.S. cities.