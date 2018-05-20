Why the VA became a lightning rod for controversy

But the VA as a whole is still facing a long list of problems.

The benefits claims process for veterans is a bit like a game of legal "Chutes and Ladders."

"Veterans have heard stories, but a lot of them are surprised when they encounter the VA," said Jim Vale, assistant director for claims at the American Legion. "The most important thing is to be represented."

Fixing the VA isn't a partisan issue. It's not specific to one demographic group or geographic region. Every U.S. representative has a veteran in their district, and nobody wants to be on the wrong side of it.

Politicians across the aisle and veterans across the country are watching to see who will fill the vacant VA secretary seat.

On May 18, Trump announced he plans to nominate acting Secretary Robert Wilkie to become the permanent secretary. The appointment still needs to be confirmed by the Senate.

And there's a lot riding on the nomination. The VA's new leader will be responsible for the largest integrated health-care system in the U.S., and the well-being of more than 9 million veterans.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.