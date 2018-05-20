Why the VA became a lightning rod for controversy

Veterans care in America gets a pretty bad rap.
While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is rooted in noble intentions, it has been plagued with controversy for years.
The VA has faced reports of excessive and contradictory spending, allegations of inadequate health care, a massive backlog of benefits claims and a secretary position that nobody can seem to hold down.
But it hasn't always been this way. The agency was elevated to federal administration status in 1930, with the intention to honor and care for the men and women who served in battle.
Since then, the U.S. has been involved in a growing list of military operations, including a 17-year-long war in Afghanistan. The VA is struggling to keep up as the need for veterans care continues to mount.