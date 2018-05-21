The Obamas just signed a multi-year deal to make shows and movies for Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama are headed to Netflix.

Netflix announced the Obamas have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for the company. The deal can include scripted and unscripted series, as well as documentaries and features. The content will be produced by Higher Ground Productions.

"One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience," the former president said in a statement. "That's why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix – we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world."

Obama previously appeared on Netflix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman."

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement the Obamas "are uniquely positioned to discover and highlight stories of people who make a difference in their communities and strive to change the world for the better." A New York Times report in March said Barack Obama's projects are not intended to address President Donald Trump or conservatives. Instead, it would focus on inspirational content.