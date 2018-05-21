If you think you've snagged just what you need to cover your college costs this fall, think again.

That's because while universities give families an idea of how much it costs to attend school, those estimates can be inaccurate — particularly for students who opt to live off campus.

As many as a third of colleges and universities understate the local cost of living by at least $3,000, researchers found.

Room, board, transportation expenses and other miscellaneous costs add to the actual cost of attendance and can vary sharply from your school's best estimates.

"Colleges estimate the cost for those who live off campus, and that's what the student uses when they decide what to budget for," said Sara Goldrick-Rab, professor of higher education policy and sociology at Temple University.

"For instance, juniors will think of getting a cheaper place that's further away from campus, but they don't think about the cost of commuting," she said.

As a result, students will have to do their own research to arrive at the true cost of attendance and then calculate whether they have enough.

Here are some examples of what schools are getting wrong about costs.